A few of the items to be auctioned off from the Shell Factory & Nature Park in North Fort Myers. There are still chances to capture a little bit of the site's nostalgia in the guise of Elvis, Sinatra, Zoltar the fortune teller, a giant shell and several other remaining artifacts.
Shell Factory auction items

Elvis statue.jpeg

Elvis statue.jpeg
Frank Sinatra statue.jpeg

 
Frank Sinatra statue.jpeg
Zoltar Fortune Teller.jpeg

 
Zoltar Fortune Teller.jpeg
Tommy's Budweiser neon sign.jpeg

 
Tommy’s Budweiser neon sign.jpeg
Triceratops head.jpeg

 
Triceratops head.jpeg
Shell statue.jpeg

 
Shell statue.jpeg
Coin operated kiddie rides.jpeg

 
Coin operated kiddie rides.jpeg
Gorilla statue.jpeg

 
Gorilla statue.jpeg
Metal beaded peacock.jpeg

 
Metal beaded peacock.jpeg
Dinosaur statue-1.jpeg

 
Dinosaur statue-1.jpeg
Shell Factory & Nature Park.jpg

 
Shell Factory & Nature Park.jpg
A few of the items to be auctioned off from the Shell Factory & Nature Park in North Fort Myers. There are still chances to capture a little bit of the site's nostalgia in the guise of Elvis, Sinatra, Zoltar the fortune teller, a giant shell and several other remaining artifacts.

 
