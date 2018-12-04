11 Images
Shell Factory auction items
A few of the items to be auctioned off from the Shell Factory & Nature Park in North Fort Myers. There are still chances to capture a little bit of the site's nostalgia in the guise of Elvis, Sinatra, Zoltar the fortune teller, a giant shell and several other remaining artifacts.
Elvis statue.jpeg
Frank Sinatra statue.jpeg
Zoltar Fortune Teller.jpeg
Tommy’s Budweiser neon sign.jpeg
Triceratops head.jpeg
Shell statue.jpeg
Coin operated kiddie rides.jpeg
Gorilla statue.jpeg
Metal beaded peacock.jpeg
Dinosaur statue-1.jpeg
Shell Factory & Nature Park.jpg
