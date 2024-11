Republican David Mulicka is the newest member of the Lee County Board of County Commissioners.

Mulicka easily defeated a write-in candidate to replace Ray Sandelli on the commission. Sandelli did not run again.

Mulicka is married to state rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka.

Current Lee County Commissioner Mike Greenwell won a four-year term. He is a Republican and defeated Democrat Kizzie Fowler.