Sandy Fire containment at 52%; evacuation plan is rescinded

OCHOPEE — With more than half of the nearly 20,000-acre Sandy Fire now contained, officials on Monday rescinded the evacuation plan put in place more than a week-and-a-half ago.

All residents within the impacted area have been updated on the change in evacuation status. Earlier, on Sunday, fire managers downgraded the Sandy Wildfire Evacuation Plan to Phase One of three phases.

The fre, which started May 1, was reported at 19,814 acres and 52% contained by Monday night.

Riki Hoopes, U.S. National Parks wildfire information officer, said some precipitation was observed over the fire area on Monday and that crews were expected to continue to hold and improve the perimeter of the fire over the next several days.

Ground and aviation resources were also continuing to use suppression burn-out operations to clean up unburned pockets of fuel within the fire perimeter to decrease the risk of fire spotting over the control lines.

Anatomy of a wildfire:

Hoopes said that beginning on Tuesday and due to the decrease in complexity, the fire will be managed by a local Type 4 Incident Management Team. Type 4 teams are operated on a city, county, or fire district level.

Closures remain in effect west of 11 Mile Road, north of US41, east of Monument Trail, and south of Mud Lake, Little Deer, Oasis Trail and Lost Dog, including the Florida Trail from Oasis Visitor Center to I75 (MM63).

Visitors may continue to see smoke from the roadways and the risk of smoke continues to remain the biggest concern. Travelers should use caution throughout the impacted area.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.