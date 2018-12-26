Vermont Community To Hold Winter S'morestice Festival

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Middlesex, Vt., is holding a winter s'morestice festival this weekend. They are trying to create the world's biggest s'more - nearly 5 feet tall, massive cracker, chocolate and a whole lot of marshmallow. Remember "Ghostbusters" when Ray accidentally conjured a massive marshmallow creature?

DAN AYKROYD: (As Dr. Raymond Stantz) It's the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

GREENE: That did not go well, but you got this, Vermont.

RAY PARKER JR: (Singing) Who you going to call?

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Shouting) Ghostbusters. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

