DFS to deploy Hurricane Ian insurance villages to SWFL

The Florida Department of Financial Services' Division of Consumer Services will be hosting Insurance Villages from April 17-19 as a follow up to last year’s deployment of initial payment centers and the insurance village.

The villages will serve as an opportunity for policyholders to meet with their property insurer in-person and work together to resolve outstanding claims. Representatives from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and more than a dozen insurers are expected to be on hand to assist insurance consumers.

Policyholders should bring as much documentation as they can, including:



A driver’s license or other form of identification (Passport/State issued ID)

Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation

Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Ian

Repair estimates

Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible.

The insurance villages will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NOTE: The insurance villages will exclusively focus on insurance related-issues and staff from other agencies will not be present to assist with other post-storm benefits.

PUNTA GORDA

Monday, April 17

Charlotte County Event Center

75 Taylor St.

Punta Gorda, Florida 33950



Wednesday, April 19 th

Charlotte County Event Center

75 Taylor St.

Punta Gorda, Florida 33950

FT. MYERS



Tuesday, April 18 th

Diamondhead Beach Resort (Ballroom)

2000 Estero Blvd.

Ft. Myers, Florida 33931

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.