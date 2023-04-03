DFS to deploy Hurricane Ian insurance villages to SWFL
The Florida Department of Financial Services' Division of Consumer Services will be hosting Insurance Villages from April 17-19 as a follow up to last year’s deployment of initial payment centers and the insurance village.
The villages will serve as an opportunity for policyholders to meet with their property insurer in-person and work together to resolve outstanding claims. Representatives from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and more than a dozen insurers are expected to be on hand to assist insurance consumers.
Policyholders should bring as much documentation as they can, including:
- A driver’s license or other form of identification (Passport/State issued ID)
- Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation
- Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Ian
- Repair estimates
- Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible.
The insurance villages will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
NOTE: The insurance villages will exclusively focus on insurance related-issues and staff from other agencies will not be present to assist with other post-storm benefits.
PUNTA GORDA
- Monday, April 17
- Charlotte County Event Center
- 75 Taylor St.
- Punta Gorda, Florida 33950
- Wednesday, April 19th
- Charlotte County Event Center
- 75 Taylor St.
- Punta Gorda, Florida 33950
FT. MYERS
- Tuesday, April 18th
- Diamondhead Beach Resort (Ballroom)
- 2000 Estero Blvd.
- Ft. Myers, Florida 33931
