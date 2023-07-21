Precautionary boil water notice lifted for south Fort Myers area

Lee County Utilities has rescinded a precautionary Boil Water Notice to 360 residences and 10 commercial sites in south Fort Myers along McGregor Boulevard from Port Comfort Road west to Sanibel Toll Plaza as well as all of Punta Rassa Road, all of Harbour Pointe Drive, the Punta Rassa boat ramp and Sanibel Toll Plaza.

Bacterial testing has shown the drinking water is safe and residents may now resume usual use of their water without the need to boil it.

The precautionary notice had been in place since Wednesday, July 19. Utility service was interrupted because Lee County Utilities temporarily diverted its water main while the Florida Department of Transportation worked on a drainage culvert for its ongoing restoration of the Sanibel Causeway.

