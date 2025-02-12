© 2025 WGCU News
Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published February 12, 2025 at 4:15 AM EST

General Services Administration staff face huge cuts and fears of 'nonstop' surveillance, top Trump administration officials visit Europe, and how Trump and Musk may impact future U.S. space missions.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Corrected: March 10, 2025 at 11:01 AM EDT
This report incorrectly says that the General Services Administration handles almost all of the government’s contracts. The GSA plays an important role with procurement and contracts for many government agencies, but other agencies also do their own contracting.
