Results officially certified for Collier County primary

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published March 29, 2024 at 7:03 PM EDT
“I voted” stickers in English and Spanish, Virginia, USA, November 2014. (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) photo.)
File
/
WGCU
Collier County's primary election vote results have been officially certified.

The Canvassing Board met Friday and certified the official results of the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary Election.

The results include ballots cast by mail and in person during Early Voting and on Election Day.

Of the 148,524 eligible voters in Collier County, 27.73 % cast a ballot:

  • 18,339 ballots cast by Mail
  • 9,526 ballots cast during Early Voting
  • 13,307 ballots cast on Election Day
  • 9 ballots cast Provisionally

TOTAL: 41,181 ballots cast

Due to the ordered recount of the City of Naples Mayor and City Council races, the manual audit of the election that was originally scheduled for April 5 has been canceled.

Final election results can be found on the Supervisor of Elections’ website: www.CollierVotes.gov.

Tags
Elections WGCU NewsCollier County
WGCU Staff
