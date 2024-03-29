Results officially certified for Collier County primary

The Canvassing Board met Friday and certified the official results of the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary Election.

The results include ballots cast by mail and in person during Early Voting and on Election Day.

Of the 148,524 eligible voters in Collier County, 27.73 % cast a ballot:



18,339 ballots cast by Mail

9,526 ballots cast during Early Voting

13,307 ballots cast on Election Day

9 ballots cast Provisionally

TOTAL: 41,181 ballots cast

Due to the ordered recount of the City of Naples Mayor and City Council races, the manual audit of the election that was originally scheduled for April 5 has been canceled.

Final election results can be found on the Supervisor of Elections’ website: www.CollierVotes.gov.

