$100 Million goes to impacted communities via Hurricane Stormwater and Wastewater Assistance Grant Program

Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties will share in $100 million in funding with 14 other counties that operate a storm water or wastewater management system that were impacted by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole.

The funding was announced by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection with a list of awarded projects here.

The funding will help the communities affected be able to restored systems as quickly as possible.

“$100 million in funding was awarded quickly and efficiently and is now on the way to impacted communities,” said Senate President Kathleen Passidomo.

The funds were developed during the December 2022 special legislative session when Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature created the Hurricane Stormwater and Wastewater Assistance Grant Program and allocated $100 million to help impacted local governments address damages to stormwater and wastewater infrastructure as a result of Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole.

DEP developed an emergency rule for this new program in accordance with Chapter 2022-272, Laws of Florida. The program provides eligible local governments with up to $10 million per project to remediate damage to their stormwater and wastewater systems caused by either of the cyclones.

