A nose for electronics helps this FDLE K-9 asset root out crime

Artificial intelligence may be all the rage now, but a bit of canine intelligence is putting a nose to where AI isn't.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Fort Myers on Friday showed off the very specific skills of one of their assets — K-9 Cache — during a demonstration at the Fort Myers Regional Operations Center.

Cache uses his specific training in electronic storage detection, or ESD, to detect hidden devices in investigative circumstances. He can sniff out anything that can digitally store information like USB drives, hidden cameras, computers, tablets, thumb drives, cell phones, micro SD cards and SIM cards.

“Cache’s skillset is used to assist with not only FDLE investigations, but also other law enforcement agencies’ investigations," Fort Myers Special Agent in Charge Eli Lawson said. "Technology, whether in the form of a cell phone or thumb drive, appears in almost every criminal investigation we see at FDLE which proves Cache’s training as an important resource.”

Cache, a 20-month-old black Labrador, and his handler, FDLE Fort Myers Special Agent Justin Gilmer, have already assisted in 20 deployments together, providing a unique investigative service in solving crimes.

Cache joined FDLE in June of 2022 after being donated by the organization Operation Underground Railroad. He was trained at Jordan Detection K-9 and will be recertified annually.

Operation Underground Railroad is a non-profit organization that fights against human trafficking.

