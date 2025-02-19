Lee Summer Camp registration opens next week

Monday, February 24 at 7 AM will see the opening of registration for Lee County Parks and Recreation Summer Camp. Summer camps run from Monday, June 16, to Friday, Aug. 1. Traditional camps are for kindergarteners through fifth graders. Middle school camps welcome sixth through eight graders, while specialty and special needs camps are available for various ages. Check locations at leeparks.org for details.

The cost for camp is $85 per week per child. Parents are encouraged to register early for the limited spots.

To speed up registration, obtain a membership first, or make sure yours is active, by visiting your camp location. To register online, be sure to have a household account at webtrac.leegov.com.

For more information, visit leeparks.org or call 239-533-7275.

Camp sites will participate in countywide initiatives, such as service-learning projects, fitness and wellness programs, and National Park and Recreation Month.

