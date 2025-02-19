Dr. Mike Martin weighs in on current events and challenges facing public higher education

Before he took on the role of Florida Gulf Coast University’s fourth president in 2017 Dr. Mike Martin had already spent decades in higher education. He began his career as an economics instructor in 1971 and over the years he’s served as a vice president, president, or chancellor seven universities including FGCU. He stepped down as president of FGCU in 2023 and is now President Emeritus.

Over the course of his career Dr. Martin has been a vocal supporter of the importance of public higher education – and civics education, which our country’s democracy requires to maintain itself.

When a small group of people gathered in 2023 to form a new group they called Floridians for Democracy, Dr. Martin was at the table and is one of its founding members. The group formed to express concerns about what they say is a rising trend toward autocracy here in Florida and in the United States.

Since President Donald Trump returned to the White House his administration has taken many steps that critics describe as executive overreach, and many of his executive actions are already being challenged in the courts. So, in an effort to gain perspective on this administration’s approach so far, and how it can or will impact higher education — including at Florida Gulf Coast University — we sit down with Dr. Martin to get his views on these times we’re in.

Guest:

Dr. Mike Martin, Florida Gulf Coast University President Emeritus, and a founding member of the group Floridians for Democracy and Board chair of the Floridians for Democracy Institute.

