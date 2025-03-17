What is the 'Global South' and the U.S. disengagement from the international community

Since President Trump returned to the White House in January his administration has undertaken a number of actions that seem to signify a retreat from international support and cooperation.

The administration formally withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, citing concerns over economic burdens and questioning the efficacy of the accord in addressing climate change.

On his first day in office, President Trump signed an executive order removing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, signaling a shift away from multinational trade agreements.

The administration announced the elimination of more than 80% of the U.S. Agency for International Development's foreign aid contracts and awards, affecting programs related to health, peace and security, food and nutrition, and human trafficking.

The United States formally withdrew from the World Health Organization, criticizing its handling of global health crises and alleging undue political influence from member states.

And, most recently, an executive order dismantled the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees Voice of America, leading to a drastic reduction in international broadcasts and reducing efforts to counter foreign propaganda.

These measures all reflect a broader shift toward prioritizing domestic interests over international collaboration, fundamentally altering the United States' traditional role in global affairs.

Our guest's work focuses on issues that intersect with what’s been unfolding on a number of levels.

Dr. Andrew Rosenberg is an Associate Professor of International Relations and Political Methodology at University of Florida. His 2022 book “Undesirable Immigrants: Why Racism Persists in International Migration” focuses on the politics of international migration and what drives and constrains it.

We talked with him while he was on campus to give a talk titled "The Global South in the 21st Century: Politics, Perils, and Promises" as part of Florida Gulf Coast University's Provost’s Seminar Series. He also talked with the Naples Discussion Group while he was in Southwest Florida.

