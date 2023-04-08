Wildfire affects section of I-75 near Bonita Beach Road exit

A wildfire along Interstate 75 in Bonita Springs closed a section of the freeway Saturday afternoon and prompted residential evacuations.

Smoke and flames were seen in an area from mile markers 116 to 119 and in the vicinity of the Bonita Beach Road exit along I-75.

A helicopter was being used to drop water buckets on the flames.

FDOT / Special to WGCU The Florida Highway Patrol closed northbound Interstate 75 from mile marker 116 (Bonita Beach Road Exit) to mile marker 123 (Corkscrew Road), due to the proximity of the wildfire and smoke.

Southbound Interstate 75 remained open with northbound traffic diverted to U.S. 41 or the Imperial Parkway/Three Oaks Parkway corridor.

All I-75 on-ramps from Corkscrew Road to Bonita Beach Road have been closed because of the fire, the Lee County Sheriff's Office reported.

Fire crews from multiple departments responded to the fire. The flames were nearing a section of homes east of the freeway and evacuations were reported. Bonita Springs Firefighters and other local fire agencies currently working the fires asked people to avoid traveling in the area.

The FHP also said winds are currently blowing smoke to the east, away from 75 and that troopers would continue to closely monitor and provide additional updates as needed.

I-75 incident cameras showed blackened areas along the interstate as well as flames on the east side of the highway.

The FHP said the wildfires, smoke, fog and heavy rain can all lower visibility on the roads. It is important for motorist to drive as safely as possible in these conditions.

1 of 6 — chopper.JPG FDOT 2 of 6 — I75 BBR.JPG FDOT 3 of 6 — I75 BBR c.JPG FDOT 4 of 6 — I75 BBR b.JPG FDOT 5 of 6 — 116 mm.JPG Bueno, Greg 6 of 6 — 118 mm.JPG Bueno, Greg

