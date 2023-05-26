© 2023 WGCU News
Public Affairs

U.S. 41 in Fort Myers to be closed at night June 2 through June 3

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 26, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT

Both directions of U.S. 41 south of downtown Fort Myers will be closed beginning the night of June 2 and continuing through June 3 for utility work on replacing the existing water main.

Drivers should follow the detour listed below:

Motorists traveling Northbound U.S. 41

  • Turn right onto Victoria Avenue
  • Turn left onto Broadway and continue onto Monroe Street
  • Turn left onto Main Street
  • Use onramp to merge onto U.S. 41 (Caloosahatchee Bridge)

Motorists traveling Southbound U.S. 41:

  • Turn right onto McGregor Boulevard
  • Turn left onto Victoria Avenue
  • Turn right onto Southbound U.S. 41

