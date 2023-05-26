U.S. 41 in Fort Myers to be closed at night June 2 through June 3
Both directions of U.S. 41 south of downtown Fort Myers will be closed beginning the night of June 2 and continuing through June 3 for utility work on replacing the existing water main.
Drivers should follow the detour listed below:
Motorists traveling Northbound U.S. 41
- Turn right onto Victoria Avenue
- Turn left onto Broadway and continue onto Monroe Street
- Turn left onto Main Street
- Use onramp to merge onto U.S. 41 (Caloosahatchee Bridge)
Motorists traveling Southbound U.S. 41:
- Turn right onto McGregor Boulevard
- Turn left onto Victoria Avenue
- Turn right onto Southbound U.S. 41
