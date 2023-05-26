U.S. 41 in Fort Myers to be closed at night June 2 through June 3

Both directions of U.S. 41 south of downtown Fort Myers will be closed beginning the night of June 2 and continuing through June 3 for utility work on replacing the existing water main.

Drivers should follow the detour listed below:

Motorists traveling Northbound U.S. 41



Turn right onto Victoria Avenue

Turn left onto Broadway and continue onto Monroe Street

Turn left onto Main Street

Use onramp to merge onto U.S. 41 (Caloosahatchee Bridge)

Motorists traveling Southbound U.S. 41:



Turn right onto McGregor Boulevard

Turn left onto Victoria Avenue

Turn right onto Southbound U.S. 41

