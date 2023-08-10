Clemente wins first match at U.S. Amateur Women’s Championship

Estero’s Gianna Clemente won her first match Wednesday at the U.S. Amateur Women’s Championship at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles, defeating Jensen Castle 4 and 3.

The match was close through the first eight holes, with Clemente and Castle each winning three holes and tying on two.

U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship / WGCU Estero’s Gianna Clemente is greeted by her caddy, Patrick Clemente, her dad, after defeating 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Jensen Castle Wednesday.



The 15-year-old Clemente took a one-hole lead with a birdie on the ninth, but Castle tied it with a birdie on the 10th hole.

Clemente then took command, winning the 11th through 14th holes with two birdies and two pars.

She will play Duke University senior Anne Chen at noon EST today. If she wins, she will play as second opponent this afternoon.

The Golf Channel is televising the matches between 6 and 9 p.m. Thursday.

