Clemente's run at U.S. Amateur Championship stalls on Thursday

Gianna Clemente’s pursuit for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship came to a jolting end Thursday.

The 15-year-old from Estero lost 4 and 3 to Anne Chen in the second round of match play at the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles.

Chen, who will be a senior at Duke, had five birdies on the front nine, taking a commanding 5-hole lead. Clemente only had one birdie in the round.

Clemente will take the next week off and then play in two LPGA events, before jetting off to Spain for the junior Solheim Cup and Rome for the Jr. Ryder Cup.

