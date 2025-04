It’s one of the fastest growing sports in South Florida and the Sarasota Croquet Club is looking to get in on the action. So move over pickleball and get ready to hit the pitch for an updated version of the classic yard game that has even former professional golfers getting in on the action. WGCU’s Andrea Melendez joined in to catch a glimpse of the future of competitive sports in Southwest Florida.

Going Wild for the Wickets | WGCU News