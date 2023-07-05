Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of Southwest Florida

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for portions of Southwest Florida, West Central Florida, and the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Weather Service in Ruskin said a combination of hot afternoon temperatures and increasing humidity will result in heat index values rising to between 105 and 110 degrees across all of West Central and Southwest Florida.

A Heat Advisory has been issued by the NWS for all of West Central and Southwest Florida from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. for heat index values of at least 108 degrees.

Anyone engaged in any outdoor activity during this time should drink plenty of water, take frequent rest breaks indoors or in the shade, and protect yourself from the sun by wearing sunscreen and a hat. NEVER leave children or pets unattended in a hot vehicle for any length of time.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

For the remainder of Wednesday the forecast in most of Southwest Florida is calling for scattered showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 106. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Showers likely tonight and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 93. Heat index values as high as 104. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

