The broil continues Sunday across the state; more expected Monday

Heat advisories and excessive heat continued in all of Florida on Sunday; the same is expected for Monday.

The heat wave also contin ued across much of the southern U.S. from parts of Texas to coastal North Carolina.

Southwest Florida forecasts:

LEE COUNTY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 110. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79. South wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 112. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

CHARLOTTE AND DESOTO COUNTIES): Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 108. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 80. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 109. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

SARASOTA: Increasing clouds and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 117. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 80. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 116. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY: Increasing clouds, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 111. Light south-southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 111. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

COLLIER COUNTY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 111. South wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 81. South wind around 6 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 112. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

GLADES & HENDRY COUNTIES: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 112. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 109. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

