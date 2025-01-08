GCL Book Club: Jessica Pishko, The Highest Law in the Land

Today’s guest is Jessica Pishko, author of The Highest Law in the Land: How the Unchecked Power of Sheriffs Threatens Democracy. The three thousand sheriffs in this country wield a tremendous amount of power, have little accountability, and are difficult to remove from office. They’ve been embraced by far-right militia groups, and president-elect Trump sees them as allies in mass deportation and border policing. Pishko combines investigative reporting, historical research, and political analysis to dig into how sheriffs got to be so powerful in this country,

