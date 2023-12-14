Florida Repertory Theatre’s production of “The Mountaintop” reimagines the night before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s assassination

Florida Repertory Theatre in Fort Myers is currently mounting a production of Katori Hall’s Olivier-award-winning play “The Mountaintop.”

The play serves as a fictional reimagining or a surrealistic fantasy about King’s last night at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, TN after delivering his now-iconic “I Have Been to the Mountaintop” speech, and a chance encounter with a mysterious maid who brings him a cup of coffee.

The play consists largely of their sometimes humorous and sometimes volatile conversation, that serves to humanize Dr. King, warts and all, and prompts the iconic civil rights leader to confront his life, past, legacy, and the future of the civil rights movement.

We’ll take a closer look in a conversation with the production’s director, Ansley Valentine.