Florida ramps up resource distribution to help to Helene victims

It's hard to believe that it's been almost a week since Hurricane Helene slammed into the northern Gulf coast packing catastrophic category 4 winds.

Thursday marks the one week anniversary of Helene's landfall and NOAA has released startling images of Florida before and after the storm.

As cleanup efforts continue around Florida, Helene victims are starting to gain some forward momentum in recovery efforts. Points of Distribution centers are now opening in counties impacted the most by Hurricane Helene. These PODs have shelf stable meals, water, tarps and more.

Points of Distribution are opening in counties impacted by Hurricane #Helene.



🥤 These PODs have shelf stable meals, water & tarps.



Find more information below & check for a POD location near you on our map at ➡️ https://t.co/CgOGcIXSnB. https://t.co/8CykeeSqXU — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) October 1, 2024

As of October 1, these (PODs) have distributed over 800,000 shelf-stable meals, over one million liters of water, over 28,000 10-pound bags of ice and nearly 40,000 tarps to homeowners in need.

The Florida National Guard has also distributed over a million water boxes, nearly a million Meals Ready To Eat (MREs), about 30,000 ice bags, and almost 40,000 tarps.

Today, more than 6,500 National Guardsmen from 15 states continue to support federal, state and local relief efforts in the areas impacted by #Helene. pic.twitter.com/bxLVDVUeM6 — National Guard (@USNationalGuard) October 2, 2024

There are approximately 40,000 Floridians still without power. Crews are working to restore critical facilities first then businesses and residences. Officials hope to have most of the power restored to areas in western central Florida by this weekend.

The State Emergency Response Team is also making significant headway in staging response resources, protecting critical infrastructure facilities like hospitals and utility stations, and coordinating personnel statewide to help in the relief effort. Click this live interactive map below to find out where you can get resources if you are a victim of Hurricane Helene and need assistance.

Click here to find resources or distribution centers near you

Here is a list of several agencies on the ground and helping Floridians as they start the recovery process. If you haven’t been affected by the disaster, but would like to help, please click the links for more info.

The American Red Cross has been on the ground in areas affected by the storm after moving teams of volunteers to regions in Helene’s path to be ready to assist storm victims. The Red Cross has partnered with local shelters, providing snacks and 45,000 ready-to-eat meals. The organization is also deploying emergency vehicles to assist storm victims.

How to help: Those wanting to make donations to Helene victims can visit Redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to make a financial donation or schedule a blood donation appointment.

The Salvation Army has mobilized teams and mobile feeding units, each of which is capable of providing up to 1,500 meals per day. The efforts began in Florida, but the organization said that assistance would also be provided to residents living in Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Along with meal service, the Salvation Army said it is dispatching trained emotional and spiritual care personnel who will provide comfort and emotional support for survivors and first responders.

How to help: Those wishing to donate to the Salvation Army’s efforts to assist storm victims can donate by visiting the organization’s website.

The United Way offers assistance to residents affected by Helene and other natural disasters by providing evacuation assistance, shelter, food and clothing, and other volunteer-driven efforts.

How to help: Those seeking to make monetary donations to storm victims and survivors can do so by visiting the United Way of Florida Disaster Fund website.

The Florida Disaster Fund is a private disaster fund which helps Florida residents recover from natural disasters. The Florida Disaster Fund accepts online donations in the amount of $10 or more. You can pay via debit or credit card.

The Florida Disaster Fund also offers a PayPal fundraiser page where you can donate. Finally, the fund also accepts donations via check. Checks can be mailed to: Volunteer Florida Foundation, Attn: Florida Disaster Fund, 1545 Raymond Diehl Road, Suite 250, Tallahassee, FL., 32308.

How to help: Those wishing to help out with the effort can visit the group’s information and donation website.

If you or a Floridian you know needs evacuation assistance from Western North Carolina or Eastern Tennessee, fill out the form at https://t.co/tSHEQ1q46m.



☎️ You can also call 1-800-467-7144, 7 am - 7 pm. pic.twitter.com/A7Pa1Ot1yB — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) October 1, 2024

The Florida National Guard is now helping victims in the Carolinas and Tennessee. It’s called “Operation Blue Ridge” and the mission is to get Floridians that might be stuck in this region back to Florida. They are also transporting critical supplies to the victims in the Blue Ridge mountains.

