Shelter for Abused Women & Children plans 2022 Domestic Violence Awareness Month events

Throughout October, The Shelter for Abused Women & Children in Naples is raising public awareness to end domestic violence and human trafficking with a variety of events as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event is to highlight figures showing that one in four American women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. That's more women than are affected by breast cancer, ovarian cancer and lung cancer combined.

The shelter said that those numbers are complicated by information showing that more than one-third of Americans have never discussed the issue.

Among the October activities:

The Shelter Clothesline Project: A visual display of t-shirts embellished by survivors of domestic violence. The purpose of the project is to increase community awareness of the impact of violence and abuse and to honor each survivor’s strength. The shirts will be displayed at public awareness events throughout the month of October.

Paws for Peace – Oct. 2, 9-11 a.m. at Naples Botanical Garden. Co-sponsored by the Humane Society of Naples, this event raises awareness for pet safety and the effects of domestic violence on family pets. Attendees must be accompanied by a dog to receive admission discount for up to two adults, two dogs, and children from the same household. One dog permitted per adult.

There will be free bandannas (while they last). Purple attire is encouraged but not required. All dogs must be current on shots and on non-retractable leashes.

Run to End Domestic Violence – Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m., Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Co-sponsored by Gulf Coast Runners, this 5K will be held at the new Paradise Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. South. To register go to naplesshelter.org/dvam and click on the Run to End Domestic Violence link.

Safe Communities Celebrations – Oct. 10, Cornerstone Church, 8200 Immokalee Road; Oct. 13, 6-8:30, Ave Maria; Oct. 14, 6-8:30 p.m., Sugden Regional Park. To promote safe homes and safe communities, The Shelter will participate in the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Safe Communities Celebrations. These events are free and open to the public.

The Immokalee Children’s Peace Fair: Oct. 17, 3-6 p.m. at the Immokalee Sports Complex, 505 Escambia St. – The event is free and open to the public. Activities include children’s games, food, entertainment, and information booths hosted by partner agencies. This event is free and open to the public.

Purple Thursday: Oct. 20. Wear purple to raise awareness about domestic violence. Snap a selfie or a group shot and post it on your social media with #purplethursday and tag The Shelter.

Options goes Purple: Oct. 22-23, The Shelter Options Shoppe, 968 2nd Ave. North in Naples. Every Options Shopper who wears purple will receive an additional 15% special discount at check out. There will also be purple refreshments, giveaways, prize drawing and information on The Shelter for Abused Women & Children.

For more information about any of these activities, contact Kaydee Tuff at 239.775.3862 or ktuff@naplesshelter.org

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.