Death of Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs announced

Condolences from across Southwest Florida law enforcement flowed into the Fort Myers Police Department Wednesday morning after news that the agency's chief, Derrick Diggs, had died earlier in the day.

"On behalf of Acting Chief (Randall) Pepitone and the entire Fort Myers Police Department family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Police Chief Derrick Diggs," was the notice placed on the department's Facebook page.

Details on the cause of Diggs's death and information on services were not yet released.

Diggs was an Ohio native and had served over 46 years in law enforcement, the last few as chief in the City of Fort Myers. Diggs had been the chief in Toledo, Ohio, before being selected for the job in Fort Myers.

"Words are insufficient to describe the commitment to service and dedication that were of top importance to him," the FMPD Facebook page said. "What Chief Diggs accomplished during his tenure with the Fort Myers Police Department will forever leave an impression on police work within this department. Through his leadership, the Fort Myers Police Department has grown and elevated its level of service and respectability. Our thoughts are with Chief Diggs's family, friends, and colleagues both past and present, through this difficult time."

Other police agencies, the state attorney's office, Lee County Sheriff's Office, Cape Coral Police Department and others weighed in on Diggs's tenure in Fort Myers as well as who he was.

"I am truly saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Fort Myers Police Department Chief Derrick Diggs. In his 46 years as a law enforcement officer in Ohio and Florida, he put service before self and dedicated his life to those he was sworn to protect," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

"Since the moment he arrived on the job 7 years ago, he dedicated his life to making Fort Myers a safer place by cleaning up corruption in the department, substantially reducing crime, establishing community policing, and fostering diversity and inclusion in the department," local radio personality Lee Pitts said. "Chief Diggs was a proud, competent and gallant champion for good. He was very quiet and strong. He got things done."

"The State Attorney’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs. He was a tremendous partner with us in the criminal justice system and served our community with excellence and honor," State Attorney Amira Fox said in an emailed statement. "He will be dearly missed and he leaves an everlasting legacy of leadership in the city of Fort Myers. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fort Myers Police Department and my office stands ready to assist them with anything they might need.”

"On behalf of Chief Anthony Sizemore, and the entire Cape Coral Police Department, our thoughts and prayers are with the Fort Myers Police Department during this difficult time. Chief Derrick Diggs is a significant loss to the Fort Myers Police Department and the community," the department posted online. "Our prayers are with Chief Derrick Diggs's family, friends, and brothers and sisters in blue. Chief Derrick Diggs, you will be missed."

