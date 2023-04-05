Cypress Trail wildfire in Big Cypress National Preserve closes section; fire said at 3,000 acres

A wildfire in the Big Cypress National Preserve in Collier County has grown to 3,000 acres and forced the closure of multiple trails.

Preserve officials were notified of a wildfire in the northern portion of the preserve, approximately one mile north of I-75 around mile marker 68 on Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported they were monitoring the status of fire and visibility. As of 9 p.m. Wednesday all lanes of I-75 remained open.

FDOT / Special to WGCU Big Cypress National Preserve officials were notified of a wildfire in the northern portion of the preserve, approximately one mile north of I-75 around mile marker 68, on Tuesday. Flames could be seen from the interstate Wednesday night.

The Cypress Trail Wildfire is currently estimated to be more than 1200 acres in size, burning in a mixture of grass, brush and pine. A report from the National Interagency Fire Center late Wednesday reported the fire had grown 200 percent and was now around 3,000 acres.

South Florida fire and aviation resources are on scene, and additional resources have been ordered.

Preserve officials issued a temporary trail closure to promote safety during the current wildfire activity effective Wednesday. During the closure all recreational use including off-road vehicles, hiking, camping, hunting and commercial activities are prohibited in the designated areas.

Temporary closures include the following areas:

Closures Include: All trails, campgrounds and roadways

West of Nobles Grade

North of I75

East of Highway 29

South of Northern Preserve Boundary

Campgrounds Closures:

Bear Island Campground

Pink Jeep Campground

Gator Head Campground

Trail Closures Include:

Florida Trail North of MM63 I75 to Seminole Boundary

All ORV Trails in Bear Island Unit

The following adjacent areas will remain open: Private lands in the designated area; residents should use caution and notify the Fire Duty Officer of entry by calling 561-923-5228.

