Double the pleasure of same time Red Sox and Twins Spring Training games means double traffic woes

Riley Hazel The Lee County Sports Complex houses Hammond Stadium, home to the Minnesota Twins for spring training.

Spring Training is back, and Lee County’s Traffic Operations Center reminds motorists to be prepared for increased traffic near the stadiums at game time, especially when the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox take to their respective fields at the same time on the same day.

This year, DOT advises motorists to avoid the Daniels Parkway corridor on the afternoon of three specific dates this season.

Sunday, March 3, is the first double home game of the 2024 spring training season. The Sox will host Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park and the Twins will host Tampa Bay Rays at Hammond Stadium.



is the first double home game of the 2024 spring training season. The Sox will host Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park and the Twins will host Tampa Bay Rays at Hammond Stadium. Saturday, March 16, is the second double home game for 2024. The Sox will host its Spring Breakout Prospect match with Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox prospects at JetBlue Park and the Twins will host the Tampa Bay Rays at Hammond Stadium.



Sunday, March 24, is the third double home game for 2024. The Sox will host Atlanta Braves at Jet Blue Park, and the Twins will host Baltimore Orioles at Hammond Stadium.

The three games start at 1:05 p.m. The peak traffic congestion is anticipated to between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and then again between 3:45 and 4:30 p.m.

The DOT operations center has special programming for traffic-signal timing to help keep vehicles moving. The county’s traffic specialists also coordinate with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the baseball teams.

The Boston Red Sox train at JetBlue Park, 11500 Fenway South Drive, Fort Myers, and the Minnesota Twins train about six miles away at the Lee Health Sports Complex, 14100 Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers.

For more information about Spring Training in Lee County, visit www.leegov.com/parks/athletics/spring-training.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.