'Anything Goes (almost)' art exhibition replaces Visual Arts Center's Australian Aboriginal show

The Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda has announced the indefinite postponement of its long-anticipated Australian Aboriginal art exhibition. Now it is inviting area artists to exhibit work in a substitute show titled “Anything Goes (almost).”

Artworks for this non-juried show will be accepted on a first-come basis. The show opens Feb. 27 and runs through April 3. Judges will award cash prizes for both two- and three-dimensional works at a reception on March 6.

The Visual Arts Center is at 210 Maud Street in Punta Gorda, across from Fisherman’s Village.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center The Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda

MORE INFORMATION:

Interim Executive Director Sandra Moon declined to provide any details about the Australian Aboriginal art show’s postponement, or when it might be rescheduled.

Artists interested in exhibiting work in “Anything Goes (almost)” can view a prospectus for the show here.

For more on the Visual Arts Center, listen/read “Punta Gorda’s Visual Arts Center a vibrant community gathering place” on WGCU.

