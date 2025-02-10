Southwest Florida's artful alternatives for Valentine's Day

Looking for an artful way to observe Valentine’s Day?

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony During "Symphonic Valentine: Pops & Champagne," Gulf Coast Symphony will perform a selection of love songs and romantic classics in the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.

In lieu of flowers and chocolates, treat your Valentine to an evening of music and romance with “Symphonic Valentine: Pops & Champagne. At 6 and again at 8 p.m., Gulf Coast Symphony will perform a selection of love songs and romantic classics in the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and pianist Nicole Zuraitis

Two-time Grammy winning jazz artist Nicole Zuraitis is in the Grand Atrium at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center. She will be performing a show titled “Love is in the Air. The evening starts with cocktails at 6:30 followed by Nicole’s performance at 7:30 p.m.

Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium is commemorating Valentine’s Day with “Romance in the Wild.” From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., explore the mating rituals of the animal kingdom, enjoy crafts and sweet treats and view a documentary screening with Executive Director Eric Raddatz.

Of course, you can’t go wrong taking your honey to dinner and a show. Read here to see what’s onstage on Valentine’s Night in theaters from Marco to Sarasota.

MORE INFORMATION:

“Symphonic Valentine” features sweeping orchestral arrangements along with beloved pops hits. Enhanced by a complimentary glass of champagne, “Symphonic Valentine” is the ultimate way to toast love.

Gulf Coast Symphony offers a nerdy alternative to “Symphonic Valentine.” On February 15, the Symphony will perform “A Night of Epic Adventure” featuring the music of “Star Wars.” Whether you and your Valentine are super fans or just love a good thrill, this is the perfect chance to embrace your nerdy side and engage in a little cosplay (optional but encouraged)!

For tickets, visit GulfCoastSymphony.org or telephone 239-277-1700.

Nicole Zuraitis is a two-time Grammy-winning and four-time Grammy-nominated jazz singer-songwriter, pianist and arranger, New York-based bandleader and winner of the prestigious 2021 American Traditions Vocal Competition Gold Medal. With a “heart as big as her remarkable voice” (Jazz Police), Zuraitis has positioned herself as one of the top artists and “prolific songwriters” (Broadway World) to watch in jazz and beyond.

As a recording artist, Zuraitis has released five albums as leader, and her sixth album, “How Love Begins,” co-produced with eight-time Grammy-winner Christian McBride, won Best Jazz Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammy awards and features all original music.

Tickets for Nicole Zuraitis are $45 in advance and $50 at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center gate and can be secured by telephoning the box office at 239-333-1933 or visiting www.sbdac.com.

Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium is at 2450 Ortiz Ave in Fort Myers.

Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium offers special buy one, get one free tickets for couples.

Last year, Sarasota Art Museum offered a special program on Valentine’s Day. While it’s bringing “Unconventional Evening” back, it’s on Wednesday, Feb. 19 rather than Valentine’s Day. This “immersive, mysterious, and wickedly fun event” features cocktails, dinner and visual and performing artists flowing throughout each of the museum’s spaces thereby allowing attendees to interact, activate, and “be the art.”

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum This year, Sarasota Art Museum is holding 'Unconventional Evening' on Feb. 19 instead of on Valentine's Day.

The Sarasota Art Museum is at 1001 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236.

“Unconventional Evening” begins at 6 p.m. Individual tickets are $300 each. For tickets, telephone 941-309-4321 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unconventional-evening-2025-tickets-969325126547.

