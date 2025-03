What keeps humans wondering about the unknown? That is what a new book, Pseudoscience: An Amusing History of Crackpot Ideas and Why We Love Them, looks to explain. Co-Authors Dr. Lydia Kang and Nate Pedersen take a look at UFO’s, The Bermuda Triangle and the use of chickens to predict the future! They explain why we are so fascinated with these mysteries and why Florida is a hotspot for the strange.

Exploring the Realm of Pseudoscience | WGCU News