SWFL Mural Fest 2025 ongoing, culminates downtown on April 18

Four teams of artists are transforming the streets of Southwest Florida into an outdoor gallery by creating large-scale public art as part of Artsemble Underground's 3rd Annual Southwest Florida Mural Fest.

The muralists were selected after participating in Artsemble Underground's "Battle of the Arts."

The festival culminates with a reveal party in downtown Fort Myers on April 18. It's a free, public event giving attendees the first opportunity to view the completed murals, meet the artists, and celebrate.

Mural Fest was launched in 2022, in part to raise funds to help artists after Hurricane Ian. The event has grown each year and attracts both emerging and established artists, leaving a lasting artistic footprint on Fort Myers and beyond.

For more information, visit https://www.artsembleunderground.com/swfl-muralfest

https://www.facebook.com/events/1711133539817150/

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.