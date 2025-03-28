Bonita Springs mosque celebrates 20 years of Ramadan together

Aymen Youssef, president of the Bonita Springs Islamic Center, looks forward to Ramadan every year. He describes it as the best month of the Islamic calendar.

For Muslims, Ramadan is more than just a prayer service. During the 30-day observance, they fast from dawn until sunset, refraining from eating or drinking—including water—during daylight hours. It is a time for reflection, connection to faith, and bonding with family and neighbors.

“The feelings that I have in Ramadan, that I feel bad about, is what's happened to humanity in the world?” Youssef said. “When you get closer to God, you have more mercy. You start thinking, ‘What if that was my brother who just died or has no food?’ I’m eating good food, and these people have nothing. That’s where we try to send money and help.”

Generosity is a key aspect of Ramadan. The mosque encourages giving through donations, food, and support for the less fortunate.

“It’s required [to donate] $15 to $20 per person—anyone 18 or older per family—to donate to the poor people,” Youssef said. “This is the best time to give [to]the poor, so they can celebrate Eid.”

Eid al-Fitr, the celebratory holiday marking the end of Ramadan, will fall on Sunday, March 30. It commemorates the breaking of the fast.

“It’s a beautiful celebration, like Christmas,” Youssef said. “Families getting together, dressed up nicely, [exchange] gifts, the imam [delivers the] sermon, and then we have breakfast.”

As the mosque celebrates its 20th year of hosting Eid, Youssef reflects on the growth of the community.

“2017, I would say, was the Ramadan that felt different,” he said. “When we moved to our own [property and] not being in the shopping center, uncomfortable. On Fridays, we all go to pray around 1:30 p.m., so a lot of cars would come to the shopping center. Everyone started giving us those looks—‘Oh, here we go, the worshipers,’ saying all kinds of things. At the same time, we don’t want to bother anybody. One of the important things in Islam is a neighbor. So, we felt bad in [a] way for taking up the parking spots of their business. It was very uncomfortable all around, [but ] now we’re on our own.” Now, with their own mosque, Youssef is proud of how far the community has come.

“I always tell my kids to try to be better, that’s part of Islam,” he said.

Youssef concluded with a final message.

“Eid Mubarak from everyone, the prayers is finished.”