Chabad of Charlotte County hosts Hachnasat Sefer Torah parade

Chabad of Charlotte County is hosting a torah dedication ceremony on Sunday, March 30.

Community members will witness the completion of a handwritten Torah scroll, a meticulous process that takes over a year to complete. The Hachnasat Sefer Torah ceremony begins at 12:30 p.m. at the West Henry Street Chabad building. Celebrations will include refreshments, games and a lively parade with singing and dancing. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the website.

