SWFL schools are looking at their DEI initiatives after recent Trump Administration memo

The Trump administration recently sent a memo to the nation’s schools and colleges, giving them two weeks to end any race-conscious enrolling, hiring, training, and diversity programs. Otherwise they could be cut off from federal funding.

As the deadline approaches, many schools are reviewing their programs to see if anything needs to be changed.

“Educational institutions have toxically indoctrinated students with the false premise that the United States is built upon ‘systemic and structural racism’ and advanced discriminatory policies and practices,” the memo said. “Proponents of these discriminatory policies have attempted to further justify them—particularly during the last four years—under the banner of ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).’”

While most of the funding for Southwest Florida school districts comes from local sources like property taxes, a significant amount of money does arrive from the federal government.

Lee County, for example, is expected to receive about $154 million from federal sources, or about 5% of its budget. Collier County will get around $86 million, Charlotte County will get around $44 million, Glades County will get around $1 million, and Hendry County will get around $300,000.

Michael Andoscia, a former Lee County Public Schools teacher, says that DEI initiatives help to highlight societal inequities. And he adds that when implemented, the initiatives can help to mitigate the inequalities.

“DEI in schools is a way of recognizing these larger inequities in our society, systemic inequities in our society, and doing something about it,” Andoscia said. “What we’re doing is we’re giving equal opportunity to everybody in the school.”

He said that decisions like the current one from Washington contribute to a lack of learning and critical thinking skills.

“If you want to educate people for life in a democratic society, is this the kind of school system we would have? The kind of school system that we have here in a free state? No,” he said.

Florida is no stranger to the past removal of DEI initiatives. In 2023, colleges and universities were barred from using money for DEI programs. That was the result of a bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Florida Gulf Coast University, for example, stopped offering a Diversity and Inclusion Certification, and removed nearly all mentions of DEI from its website that same year.

Race-conscious admissions practices, or affirmative action, also were overturned in 2023 after the Supreme Court rulings in Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) v. Harvard and SFFA v. University of North Carolina.

Here's what local school districts and colleges had to say when asked if they would be altering any policies or class content in response to the memo.

LEE COUNTY

Public school district statement: "The School District of Lee County is currently reviewing the executive orders issued by the President and awaiting further guidelines from the respective federal agencies to ensure our continued compliance. Our School Board policies adhere to federal and state laws and regulations. As federal agencies release specific guidelines related to these executive orders, we will assess and adjust our policies accordingly.

"We continue to review the Executive Orders and await the guidance of the federal agencies to determine the full impact. However, since Florida law already requires some of what is included in the Executive Orders, we do not anticipate major changes to curriculum, programs, or initiatives."

COLLIER COUNTY

Public school district statement: "For School Year 2024-2025, it is anticipated that federal funding to support CCPS students will be approximately $86 million. The district is deeply appreciative and honored to be the recipient of such funding and will work with federal and state agencies in a cooperative spirit consistent with the February 14, 2025, letter from the United States Department of Education.

"As part of its mission, Collier County Public Schools (CCPS) is committed to creating and enhancing an environment that honors cultural differences, and where students and staff interact, learn, and work with one another in a positive, accepting, and safe manner free from discrimination and destructive behaviors. In alignment with the February 14, 2025, letter from the U.S. Department of Education, CCPS will continue to actively work to prevent any form of discrimination. The District is unwavering in its vision to inspire students to achieve academic excellence and help them feel supported in their efforts.

"The District’s commitment to non-discrimination can be seen in Collier County School Board Policy 3362. The policy was first adopted in 2008 and is titled, 'Nondiscrimination, equal opportunity, and zero tolerance for discriminatory and harassing misconduct by staff.' It is a rule that enhances a productive learning and work environment for all regardless of one’s background."

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Public school district statement: "We do not anticipate any impact on our district. We continue to prioritize creating an inclusive and supportive environment, as well as ensuring success for all students."

FLORIDA GULF COAST UNIVERSITY

FGCU statement: "The leadership team works closely with the State University System of Florida (SUS) to monitor, assess and comply with any mandated changes from the state or federal government. At this time, we do not anticipate any interruptions of service or changes."

WGCU reached out to the school districts of Hendry and Glades counties and Florida SouthWestern State College. We received no response.

Support provided by the Franklin R. Edwards Memorial Fellowship. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.