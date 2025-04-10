North Port OK's plans for link from Warm Mineral Springs to Legacy Trail, part of Florida Gulf Coast Trail

The North Port City Commission has given approval to an agreement with Kimley-Horn & Associates, Inc. for professional design and engineering services to develop construction plans and documents for a new trailhead and trail connection from Warm Mineral Springs Park to the North Port Connector of the Legacy Trail.

The approval, on April 8, is for a 1.7-mile trail extension on the regional Sun Trail network, a component of the broader Florida Gulf Coast Trail. Once fully realized it will be one of the longest continuous trails (420 miles) in Florida traversing seven counties from Pinellas County to Collier County.

The design phase is being funded by Park Impact Fees and a donation from Gulf Coast Community Foundation and Trust for Public Lands.

The project has received strong regional support from key organizations including the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Trust for Public Lands, and Friends of the Legacy Trail. Additionally, the Sarasota-Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization has identified this trail connection as a priority project within the statewide Sun Trail network.

City staff from the Parks & Recreation Department and the Grants Division have submitted two construction grant applications to help fund the project: $450,000 through the federally funded Recreational Trails Program and $3.73 million through the state-funded Sun Trail Grant Program.

By completing the design phase and becoming shovel-ready, the City significantly increases its eligibility for construction grant opportunities, bringing North Port one step closer to expanding outdoor recreation and connectivity for residents and visitors alike.

For more information about this project, visit our NorthPortFL.gov/CurrentProjects.

To learn about visiting existing trails within and outside of the SUN Trail Network, click this link for their Online Trail Guide: https://floridadep.gov/parks/ogt/content/online-trail-guide.

