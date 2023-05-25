Five candidates for Fort Myers police chief; public forums June 1

Five candidates have been named for the Fort Myers police chief position and will be part of in-person interviews and two public forums.

The five, three external and two internal, were among the 170 candidates who applied for the position. The chief's position was opened after Chief Derrick Diggs died February 15.

The city published the list of individuals who applied for the chief's position on May 4.

City officials said the five candidates best meet the requirements for professional experience and hands-on knowledge desired for the position.

“This is a crucial role, and the city has been extremely thoughtful during this recruitment process,” said Mayor Kevin Anderson. “We need a chief who is a crime fighter, focused on keeping this community safe; someone who realizes that our society and the state of policing is always changing, therefore they need to lead the department through the evolving demands of one of the fastest growing municipalities in the nation. I feel very confidence in the process we have followed, and I am even happier to see the caliber of talent we are selecting from.”

The external applicants:



Richard Bash: 33 years of experience and former deputy chief at the Columbus, Ohio, Police Department.

Larry Boone: 33 years of experience and former chief at the Norfolk, Virginia, Police Department.

Gina Hawkins: 35 years of experience and former chief at the City of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Police Department.

The internal applicants:

Jason Fields: 23 years of experience and current Captain/Acting Police Major at the City of Fort Myers Police Department.

Victor Medico: 23 years of experience and current Captain at the City of Fort Myers Police Department.

“We are confident that Fort Myers has a top-notch police force, which is why we have taken this task extremely seriously,” said City Manager Marty Lawing. “While we had a great list of qualified candidates, we focused on highly skilled professionals whose experience will be instrumental in leading the department forward. Additionally, it’s important that the new chief is committed to engage deeply and often with the community that we all serve.”

The two public forums will be held June 1 from 4 -5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Collaboratory, 2031 Jackson Street in Fort Myers.

This event is open to the public. Each finalist will have the opportunity to introduce themselves, as well as answer several questions. Each forum will be concluded with a brief meet and greet with the candidates.



