Lee Commissioners approve buy of Alico medical facility, Pine Island land for Conservation 20/20

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday on buying a medical facility to be sited off Alico Road and Pine Island property for Conservation 20/20.

The Alico land purchase is connected to an EMS facility to be sited in ITEC Park in south Fort Myers.

The facility will serve the growth happening in the area around Alico Road-Ben Hill Griffin Parkway area, as well as the expansion of Southwest Florida International Airport.

Construction of the EMS facility at ITEC is expected to begin in 2025 and is planned to be operational in 2026. The purchase price is $3.75 million, plus closing costs, and includes land, design, and construction of the facility.

Commissioners said enhancing Emergency Medical Services to serve Lee County’s increasing population is a strategic priority.

In May, Commissioners conducted a workshop to discuss the five-year Public Safety growth plan. In addition to EMS, Public Safety also includes Emergency Management, Lee Control (911 communications) and Technology Services.

To view a video of the workshop, go here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--QDtIkBpi4 or to view the slide presentation of the workshop, go here: https://leecounty.novusagenda.com/agendapublic/CoverSheet.aspx?ItemID=7076&MeetingID=455

Pine Island land for Conservation 20/20

Commissioners also voted Tuesday to purchase 10 acres east of Stringfellow Road in St. James City, Pine Island, for $50,000. The land will be added to the Pine Island Flatwoods Preserve – Bayside, an existing Conservation 20/20 property.

The Conservation Land Acquisition and Stewardship Advisory Committee recommended approval of this purchase by unanimous vote on June 19.

Closing costs are estimated to add up to $12,000 to the acquisition cost.

In other action Tuesday, the Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to pursue acquisition activity on two parcels:

A 129.5-acre parcel located in Buckingham, south of the Orange River Road and east of Interstate 75 and north of Homestead Lane.

A 14-acre in-fill parcel located in J. N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge in southwest Lee County. The land is located about 500 feet east of Captiva Island, on an island known as Buck Key and is the last remaining privately owned infill parcel on Buck Key. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service manages the J. N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge, which contains 6,525 acres in Lee County.

Both parcels were recommended for acquisition by CLASAC. Any purchase agreements will be returned to the Board for future consideration.

There are currently 31,444 acres within the Conservation 20/20 Land Acquisition Program. For more information about the program, go to www.leegov.com/parks/conservation2020.

