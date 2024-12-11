D-SNAP sites planned for Lee, Manatee and DeSoto counties

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) locations are being planned in DeSoto, Lee, and Manatee counties.

D-SNAP provides food assistance for Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton who are not receiving food assistance through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Individuals who reside in DeSoto, Lee, and Manatee counties who pre-registered online but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview can visit the D-SNAP location for their county for an in-person interview. In-person interviews are not required if a phone interview was completed.

The Department will reopen pre-registration for individuals who reside in these counties and did not previously pre-register online. We encourage individuals to pre-register online before coming on-site to complete their interview. Online pre-registration will open on the first day of each event and close on the last day. Individuals can pre-register at www.myflfamilies.com/DSNAP.

D-SNAP On-Site Locations, Dates, and Times:

Lee County: Lee Civic Center, 11831 Bayshore Road, North Fort Myers; December 13-15; 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

DeSoto County: DeSoto County Fairgrounds, 100 SW Heard Street, Arcadia; December 16-18; 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Manatee County: Tom Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd., Bradenton; December 19-21; 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Important information about in-person D-SNAP events:

Current SNAP recipients are not eligible for D-SNAP and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location.

Applicants who were approved during a telephone interview for D-SNAP will receive their EBT card by mail and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location.

Florida residents should only attend the D-SNAP event for their county. Individuals who reside in a different county will not be served at that location.

To view the D-SNAP schedule by county and details on how to apply, visit www.myflfamilies.com/DSNAP .

