No cost tax filing assistance available through United Way

Tax season is here, and United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades is offering help to Southwest Florida residents through its free tax filing assistance program.

The United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program provides no-cost federal tax filing services at over 30 locations. This year, the program continues to serve Lee, Hendry, Glades, and Charlotte counties, and includes Immokalee in Collier County.

"We understand how important tax credits and deductions are for reducing someone's tax bill or increasing their refund," said Patrice Cunningham, Vice President of the Volunteer Center. "Our volunteers work hard to educate clients about these credits and deductions, which can significantly help working families. This service provides essential tax assistance, saving clients an average of $300 per tax return. Last year, we saved our community $2.6 million in tax preparation fees, allowing more money to be spent on necessities like food, medical care, and housing."

Eligibility for the VITA program is extended to individuals and families earning less than $66,000 annually. Additionally, self-employed individuals with expenses under $35,000, no business loss, depreciation, or employees are encouraged to take advantage of this free service.

Each tax return is prepared by an IRS-certified VITA volunteer, who undergoes annual training and must pass a comprehensive exam that exceeds IRS standards. This ensures that every volunteer is well-equipped to handle tax returns accurately.

Additionally, every VITA-prepared return undergoes a thorough quality review before filing, providing clients with peace of mind. Volunteers are trained to determine eligibility for various credits, including the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), education credits, and child tax and/or dependent care credits. For 2024 filings, qualifying families with three or more children can receive up to $7,830 via the EITC.

To learn more about United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, including a list of locations and eligibility requirements, or to book an appointment visit UnitedWayLee.org/freetaxprep or call United Way at 239-433-3900.

Taxpayers can also e-file themselves free of charge with MyFreeTaxes.com or let United Way virtual VITA volunteers file their return online through GetYourRefund.org/uwlee beginning January 31. It is simple and secure while offering online assistance with the process. Tax filers answer simple questions about their situation and securely upload their tax documents. The VITA team remotely prepares the tax return, speaks with the tax filer to review their return, and files the return with the tax filer’s consent.

