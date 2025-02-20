Virtual meeting set for 2050 long-range transportation workshop

A virtual webinar is planned from 5-6 p.m., Wednesday, March 5, by the Punta Gorda Charlotte Metropolitan Planning Organization to solicit public opinion, ideas, and comments on the 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan.

The meeting is scheduled in a virtual GoToMeeting webinar format. To register to attend the meeting visit, https://tinyurl.com/MPO2050LRTP

Those preferring to use a phone, select “Use Telephone” after joining the webinar and call in using the numbers below.

United States (Toll-free): 877-309-2074

United States: 213-929-4221

Access Code: 905-372-532

Audio PIN: Shown after joining the webinar.

Persons wishing to provide public comment will still be allowed to do so by alternative means. Written comments may be submitted by either emailing the comments to office@ccpgmpo.gov or mailing the comments to the address below. The comments will be considered towards the 2050 Cost Feasible Plan projects and will be incorporated as part of the plan. More information regarding the workshops and transportation issues are available on the MPO website at www.ccpgmpo.gov.

For more information, please contact MPO staff at 941-883-3535 or office@ccpgmpo.gov

