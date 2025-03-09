Four appointed to the Collier County Housing Authority

Four appointments have been made to the Collier County Housing Authority: Randolph Cash, Danielle Hudson, Joseph Murgalo Jr., and Lindsey Touchette.

The appointments were made Friday by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Randolph Cash is currently retired and is the former President of Flamingo Air Management, Inc. A veteran of the United States Army, he is the State Junior Vice Commander for Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of the Immokalee Chamber of Commerce, the American Association of Airport Executives, and the Naples Museum of Military History Board of Directors. Cash earned his bachelor’s degree in politics and public affairs from the University of Miami.

Danielle Hudson is the Vice President of Public Policy for the Naples Area Board of Realtors. She is a member of the Big Cypress Daughters of the American Revolution, the Saint Agnes Church Faith Formation, and the Women’s Foundation of Collier County Advocacy Committee. Hudson earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and political science and her master’s degree in international relations from Salve Regina University.

Joseph Murgalo Jr. is a Real Estate Advisor for Compass. He currently serves as President of the Rotary Club of Bonita Springs and previously served as a member of the Visit Florida Board of Directors, the Bonita Springs Chamber of Commerce, and the Royal Academy School Board. Murgalo earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Maryland.

Lindsey Touchette is the Vice President of Community Engagement for the Collier Community Foundation. She is a board member for Disaster Ready Collier County and was recognized as a part of the 2025 Naples 100 by Naples Illustrated. Touchette earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations, advertising, and applied communications from Florida Gulf Coast University and her master’s degree in nonprofit management from the University of Central Florida.

