Two state judicial appointments made in Lee and Collier counties

Two judicial appointments have been made to the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court.

Amanda Levy-Reis, of Bonita Springs, will serve as judge, and has worked as a staff attorney for Florida Rural Legal Services since 2023.

Previously, she was a law clerk for the U.S. District Court. She earned both her bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from Stetson University.

Levy-Reis fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Joseph Fuller.

James Stewart, of Naples, will serve as judge, and has served as the deputy chief assistant state attorney in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit since 2022. He has served as an assistant state attorney in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit since 2007.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and his juris doctor from Northeastern University. Stewart fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge James Sloan.

