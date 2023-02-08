$20 million gift from the Rooney Foundation goes to support of Enhanced Cardiac Care at NCH

The entire cardiac program across NCH Healthcare System will be now called “The Rooney Heart Institute" after a $20 million naming gift from the Rooney Foundation to benefit comprehensive cardiovascular services at the hospital.

The Rooney Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the former U.S. Representative for Florida's 19th congressional district and his wife, Francis and Kathleen Rooney. The renaming also recognized the increase of their original $8 million pledge announced last July.

The foundation's gift will benefit the comprehensive cardiovascular service line offered at NCH by supporting the establishment of a new home for premier cardiovascular and critical care in Southwest Florida.

The Rooney Heart Institute is comprised of a multidisciplinary team of experts dedicated to improving the lives of those living with heart disease and ensuring the highest standards of care. The physical hub of the Rooney Heart Institute will be located in the new proposed facility on the Downtown Baker campus which is slated to open in 2025.

The Rooneys have been longtime members of NCH’s Medical Diplomats Council and made this generous investment in our community because of their personal experiences at NCH and desire to have a greater impact on others.

Cardiovascular services at NCH have advanced rapidly in recent months under the direction of Dr. Robert J. Cubeddu, the Brynne and Bob Coletti Endowed Chair and the President of the newly named Rooney Heart Institute at NCH. Dr Cubeddu, a Harvard Graduate from Massachusetts General Hospital, joined the organization after his tenure as Chairman of Cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic Florida in 2021.

One area that will see significant impact from this gift is the cardiovascular research program. Now with over two dozen active clinical research trials, the Rooney Heart Institute will expand its existing research footprint to include major studies aimed at understanding the underlying causes of heart disease, its prevention, and the impact of novel cardiovascular therapies.

