Routine disinfectant change by Lee County utilities underway

Lee County Utilities is be temporarily converting its disinfectant process from chloramines to free chlorine residual through May 21.

The routine measure is typical for water utilities using chloramines as its primary disinfectant.

Anyone who uses a kidney dialysis machine at home should contact his or her equipment supplier so the proper filtering equipment may be installed.

Tropical fish or aquatic animal owners should contact a local tropical fish store for appropriate pretreatment of water before adding water to tanks.

Customers may notice a temporary change in the taste, odor, and color of the water, which is not harmful.

Again, this is a routine measure to ensure customers of clean, safe potable water.

Contact the utilities office during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 239-533-8845, if you have any questions.

