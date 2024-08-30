Hickory Hollow Jerky recalls over 6,000 pounds of jerky products

Hickory Hollow Jerky is recalling approximately 6,229 pounds of ready-to-eat jerky products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The Eufaula, Ala., establishment's beef jerky and bacon jerky products were produced on various dates between Jan. 19, 2024-Aug. 21, 2024. The products were produced without the benefit of inspection by two different owners of the establishment, the USDA announcement said.

Ownership changed hands on June 11, 2024. The name of the establishment and the products have remained the same.

The Hickory Hollow Beef Jerky products subject to recall include: Jamaican Jerked and Original in flavors including Hot Shot, Peppered, Jalapeno Original, -Sweet Heat BBQ, Macho Nacho, Honey Mustard Bacon Jerky, Honey Original, and Teriyaki.

Product labels can be viewed at this link.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. NO. 34550” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and through internet sales.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when it was determined that the establishment continued to produce these jerky products and label them with the USDA mark of inspection after requesting to voluntarily stop FSIS-inspection activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

