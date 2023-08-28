Sandbags available throughout area
In anticipation of Tropical Storm Idalia, sand and sandbags are available in several locations throughout our region.
- On Bokeelia, the location is 5700 Pine Island Rd at Fire Station 1. Limit 25 bags.
- In Punta Gorda, the limit is 8 bags per vehicle, at 900 W. Henry Street. Bring your own shovel.
- On Sanibel, sandbags are available at the recycling center across from the Sanibel Library.
- North Port will offer sandbags at the end of City Center Blvd.
- In Collier County, sand and sandbags are available at North Collier Regional Park Softball Complex until 7 pm tonight. There is a limit of 10 bags per person. Please bring your own shovel.
