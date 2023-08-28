Sandbags available throughout area

In anticipation of Tropical Storm Idalia, sand and sandbags are available in several locations throughout our region.



On Bokeelia, the location is 5700 Pine Island Rd at Fire Station 1. Limit 25 bags.

In Punta Gorda, the limit is 8 bags per vehicle, at 900 W. Henry Street. Bring your own shovel.

On Sanibel, sandbags are available at the recycling center across from the Sanibel Library.

North Port will offer sandbags at the end of City Center Blvd.

In Collier County, sand and sandbags are available at North Collier Regional Park Softball Complex until 7 pm tonight. There is a limit of 10 bags per person. Please bring your own shovel.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

