Lee County offers supplies and resource centers

Lee County is offering household and cleaning supplies at two resource centers for residents who experienced flooding from Hurricane Idalia, according to a press release.

The locations are:



Bonita Springs East United Way House (The Literary Council Gulf Coast), 26820 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Pine Island United Way House (Beacon of HOPE), 5090 Doug Taylor Circle, St. James City, FL 33956 (just south of the four-way stop off Stringfellow Road)

Hours at both locations are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents are asked to bring a form of local identification, which may be a utility bill.

The centers will have resources from United Way 211 as well as cleaning supplies and other household items. Information related to housing needs and recovery resources will be available from agencies such as the Lee County Department of Human & Veteran Services.

People with damaged residences due to Hurricane Idalia can continue to call United Way’s 211 line (dial 2-1-1 or 239-433-3900) for resources or register with Crisis Cleanup by calling 800-451-1954.

For additional Hurricane Idalia updates, visit www.leegov.com/storm or follow Lee County Government on Facebook, www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.

To watch Wednesday’s overall county update on Idalia, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5KNeXkl289g.

