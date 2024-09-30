Water testing for private wells in Charlotte County now available

Charlotte County residents concerned that flooding from Hurricane Helene may have contaminated their private wells can test their water for free while supplies last.

Test kits are available at the Department of Health in Charlotte County Environmental Health office, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Follow the directions on the kit’s instruction sheet. Take the water sample to the Benchmark Private Well Testing Laboratory, 1001 Corporate Ave., Suite 102, North Port. Results will come from the lab.

This is for private wells only. Potable water from a public utility needs no testing.

For information, visit www.benchmarkea.com or call 941-240-3066.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.