Delays at Laishley Marina boat launch due to improvement work

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 25, 2025 at 12:51 PM EST
FInger pier removal, Laishley Municipal Marina boat launch.
Finger pier removal, Lashaiey

Intermittent delays at the Laishley Municipal Marina boat launch on the Peace River in Punta Gorda will be possible now through Feb. 28 due to public works crews removing finger piers as part of ongoing marina improvements.

Boaters and visitors are encouraged to plan for additional wait times and to use caution when traveling through the area.

