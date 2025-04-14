Work started on new gas station at Gulf Coast Town Center Costco

File / WGCU A new gas station at the Costco in Gulf Coast Town Center will have 24 pumps under canopy. The new site is south and across Gulf Center Drive from the existing station.

Work has started on a new gas station at the Costco at Gulf Coast Town Center that will double the number of pumps now available.

The new station will be on an empty 2.47-acre lot south and across Gulf Center Drive from the existing station and adjacent to a Taco Bell restaurant.

Plans on file with Lee County call for 24 fuel pumps under canopy. The existing fueling site has 12 pumps under canopy.

Following completion, a permit has been filed for the existing fueling facility to be demolished and removed.

