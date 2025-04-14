Work started on new gas station at Gulf Coast Town Center Costco
Work has started on a new gas station at the Costco at Gulf Coast Town Center that will double the number of pumps now available.
The new station will be on an empty 2.47-acre lot south and across Gulf Center Drive from the existing station and adjacent to a Taco Bell restaurant.
Plans on file with Lee County call for 24 fuel pumps under canopy. The existing fueling site has 12 pumps under canopy.
Following completion, a permit has been filed for the existing fueling facility to be demolished and removed.
